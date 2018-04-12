1,200 policemen promoted in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—NO fewer than 1,200 policemen serving in Anambra State, who were recently promoted by the Police Service Commission, PSC, were yesterday decorated with their new ranks by the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar. It was the highest number of policemen ever promoted in the state at a time.

Addressing the newly promoted officers and other ranks at the state police headquarters in Awka, the CP reminded them that the promotion was meant to spur them to perform their duties well in their various formations.

According to Umar, decoration with new ranks is usually a memorable day which every policeman looks forward to, advising them to live up to expectation.

He said: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris feels that you are worthy to be elevated due to your hard work, professionalism and zero tolerance for corruption following recommendation by the Police Service Commission, PSC.

“You must remain humble in the discharge of your duties and we hope this promotion will serve as morale booster for you to carry out your duties.

“The beauty of any country is measured through the behaviour of her police and I enjoin you to continue to exhibit good image for the police at all times.”