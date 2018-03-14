XIAOMI to launch four new smart phones on Jumia

By Prince Osuagwu

THE new lifestyle smartphones will exceed customers’ expectations in terms of design, camera and performance.

Smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi has concluded plans to unveil four of its latest smart phones, Redmi Note 5a, Redmi Note 5a Prime, Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 plus exclusively on Jumia Nigeria website.

Two of the smart phones which run on Android 7.0 (Nougat) with 3080mAh battery capacity, are an upgrade of the Redmi Note 5.

CEO, Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, while dropping the hint of the launch said,:“I am confident that Xiaomi’s success in other markets will be replicated in Nigeria as a result of the depth of their understanding of exactly what Nigerian customers need as regards the functionality and durability of a smart phone. Jumia is proud to bring these two new devices to the Nigerian market and will officially be available for purchase during our Mobile Week sales event from March 15 to 25, 2018.”

The Redmi 5a Prime boasts of a 16MP front camera, with 2.0 aperture in front, as well as a flash light, while the primary camera for both phones on the rear, packs a 13-megapixel camera.

All the devices feature a 5.5’HD screen with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels and have a super slim 8.4mm thickness and uni-body metal chassis for aesthetic look. They are powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm 435 and use a dual nano sim slot. The Redmi 5a Prime has a hybrid 32GB ROM and a 3GB RAM while its counterpart, the Redmi 5a houses 16GB ROM and 2GB RAM.