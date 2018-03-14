My wife can abuse even a ghost – Pastor

A pastor in an unnamed church, Mr Paul Dawodu, has asked an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State to dissolve his 18-year-old marriage with his wife, Adijat, over her abusive behaviour.

The petitioner on Wednesday sought the dissolution of the marriage on grounds that his wife was quarrelsome and usually cursed people.

Dawodu, 48, a resident of Ogalami St., Ikorodu, also told the court that the respondent fought a lot and did not take corrections.

“My wife finds joy in abusing and cursing fellow human beings; she can abuse even a ghost and she fights me regularly.

“I have tried coping with her for years but I can’t anymore.

“She no longer lives with me as she deserted the house 12 months ago. She reported me to the Human Rights Commission and accused me of irresponsibility.

“She still went to abuse the people at the commission’s office recently, where I was ordered to pay the children’s feeding allowance through them,’’ he said.

Dawodu, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the marriage and award the custody of their four children to him.

Denying the claims, the 38-year-old respondent, trader and third wife to the pastor, said her husband was not telling the truth.

“All that my husband said is not true; I only fought them at human rights office when they refused to give me my children’s feeding allowance which my husband drops monthly.

“Help me to beg him; I still want to be his wife,” she prayed the court.

The President of the Court, Mrs Funmi Adeola, begged the petitioner to accept the plea of his estranged wife, since he was a God’s shepherd.

“I beg you to accept her plea. Being a pastor, you might have heard some similar cases in the church and I believe you settle them when you hear such,” she said.

Adeola also scolded the woman and urged them to remain at peace.

She adjourned the case until March 27 for possible reconciliation.