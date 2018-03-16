Why Enyeama cannot make Eagles list — Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said it was practically impossible to consider Vincent Enyeama for the World Cup because the former national keeper is struggling with his form.

Enyeama called time on his international career in October 2015 following a row with former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh, but there were rumours that he may go back on his decision to quit the national team.

Enyeama’s inactivity for Ligue 1 strugglers Lille has counted against him and Rohr has kept faith with the goalkeepers he utilized during the World Cup qualifiers and November’s friendly vs Argentina in his latest roster.

”He has problems in Lille at his club.

“He is currently not playing and is only the number three at his side,” Rohr told the print edition of Soccer Laduma.

”He wanted to switch clubs but he didn’t find a new team.

”As a consequence, the question about Enyeama returning is not really up for debate.”

Enyeama, 35, was part of Nigeria’s roster for the 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.