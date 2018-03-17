We’ve made over $50m in the past one year – NFF President

•As Tom Tom becomes official candy for Super Eagles

By Jacob Ajom

Cadbury, makers of Tom Tom and the Nigeria Football Federation yesterday signed a three-year partnership agreement which will see Tom Tom become the official candy of all the national teams. Details of the contract were not disclosed, but insiders said it is worth millions of naira.

Speaking at the Cadbury headquarters, Agidingbi Lagos, the Director of Corporate and Government Affairs, West Africa Bala Yesuf said the agreement was a demonstration of Tom Tom’s commitment to its long term relationship with the Super Eagles.

Nigeria Football Federation Pesident, Amaju Pinnick thanked Cadbury for their mgnanimity towards the Super Eagles and indeed, all he national teams.

He assured that his board had brought a new direction and given the NFF a new face through transparency and accountability.

“In all modesty, because of the new direction we have given to Nigeria Football, we have entered into various partnership deals that are worth over fifty million US Dollars in the past one year. We are happy Cadbury has joined the train and we thank those companied that have faith in us,” Amaju said.