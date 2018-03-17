We’ll tackle flood, erosion — Delta Agency

By Julius Oweh, Asaba

The Delta State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) has said that cases of erosion and floods will be a thing of the past when it fully implement its strategic plan.

Mr Isaac Ufiofio, the state project coordinator made this known in Asaba recently while speaking with newsmen on how to curb the menace of erosion and flood in the state. Ufiofio said that five areas have been indentified and will be tackled in line with assistance from World Bank. The areas are in Obomkpa and Ukwu-Nzu in Aniocha orth local government area, Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South local government area, Owanta in Ika North East and Jesse in Ethiope West Local government area. He further said that consultants handling the erosion and flood sites have been working round the clock to draw up a master plan that will solve the problems and make life bearable for the indigenes of the areas.

On the Asaba flood, he stated that his agency was not working in the area in strict compliance with World Bank directive that any area that government or other agency are working on, the agency has no business in such areas.