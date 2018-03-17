Breaking News
Translate

We’ll develop technical schools to international standards – Okowa

On 5:11 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Festus Ahon
ASABA—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has vowed to develop technical schools in the state to international standards, saying the schools were moving from training to production centres.

•Okowa

Governor Okowa spoke at the Palace of Ovie of Ughelli, HRM Oharisi III after inspecting blocks of classrooms being constructed at Eni Grammar School, Evwreni; reconstruction and equipping of Ogor Technical College, Otor-Ogor; construction of Royal Avenue/Prince Oharisi Drive,
Government Secondary School and Orherhe/Otokutu road in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Okowa also inspected ongoing rehabilitation of urban water supply scheme, General Hospital, ultra-modern market and reinforced concrete pavement project at Bomadi.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.