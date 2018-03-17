We’ll develop technical schools to international standards – Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has vowed to develop technical schools in the state to international standards, saying the schools were moving from training to production centres.

Governor Okowa spoke at the Palace of Ovie of Ughelli, HRM Oharisi III after inspecting blocks of classrooms being constructed at Eni Grammar School, Evwreni; reconstruction and equipping of Ogor Technical College, Otor-Ogor; construction of Royal Avenue/Prince Oharisi Drive,

Government Secondary School and Orherhe/Otokutu road in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Okowa also inspected ongoing rehabilitation of urban water supply scheme, General Hospital, ultra-modern market and reinforced concrete pavement project at Bomadi.