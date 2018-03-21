Update : Dapchi school girls taken to Maiduguri

The abducted Dapchi schoolgirls, brought back by the insurgents on Wednesday, have been profiled and taken to Maiduguri for onward movement to Abuja.

It was gathered that 103 girls were brought back to Dapchi while one was held back.

The surviving girls said five of their school mates died the very day they were abducted.

The parents commended the Federal Government for hastening the release of the girls.

Bashir Manzo, Chairman of the abducted Girls Parents Association, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for living up to his words to secure the release of the girls when he visited Dapchi.