Breaking News
Translate

Update : Dapchi school girls taken to Maiduguri

On 6:08 pmIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

The abducted Dapchi schoolgirls, brought back by the insurgents on Wednesday, have been profiled and taken to Maiduguri for onward movement to Abuja.

It was  gathered that  103 girls were brought back to Dapchi while one was held back.

Yobe school girls
Dapchi schoolgirls 

The surviving girls said five of their school mates died the very day they were abducted.

The parents commended the Federal Government for hastening the release of the girls.

Bashir Manzo, Chairman of the abducted Girls  Parents Association, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for living up to his words to secure the  release of the girls when he visited Dapchi.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.