Update: 101 Dapchi school girls released – FG

The Presidency has announced that 101 Dapchi schoolgirls have been released so far.

Thw announcement was made at ongoing Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber in Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was after the documentation of the Dapchi school girls.

The release of the Dapchi school girls is coming few hours after the Amnesty International (AI) alleged that the federal government-controlled security agencies got advanced warning but failed to prevent the abduction of schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed initially told State House correspondents that the directive by President Buhari to all security agencies to do everything possible to secure the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls, who were abducted 19 Feb. 2018, has yielded fruits, and confirmed release of 76 of the 110 abducted students in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said the number of the freed girls would be updated after the remaining ones have been documented, especially because the girls were not handed over to anyone but dropped off in Dapchi.