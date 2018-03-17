UNILAG: Faculty of Engineering alumni association holds lecture

A FORMER governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, President, Nigerian Society of Engineers,

Mr. Kunle Mokuolu and former Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Funso Kupolokun are among those expected at the alumni lecture of Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association, University of Lagos.

The event which is scheduled to hold on March 24, 2018, is titled: Alumni Association: A Veritable Tool for Networking and Promotion of Professionalism.

A statement by the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the association, Dr. Oye Eribake, said the lecture which commences at 11 am would be delivered by the Managing Director, Kresta Laurel Limited, Mr. Dideolu Falobi.

The forum would also feature the inauguration of the Faculty of Engineering Industry Advisory Board, FE-IAB, and the Annual General Meeting where new executive members of the association would be elected.