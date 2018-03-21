UNICEF to give support to Dapchi Girls

By Victoria Ojeme

Abuja- Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, has disclosed that UNICEF is working closely with the Ministry of Youth in Yobe state to provide necessary support to the Dapchi girls and their families.

In a Statement made available to press Wednesday on the return of girls abducted from a school in Dapchi. Explained that Over the last one month, the girls may have been exposed to physical and sexual violence.

According to the statement, ” There need to give support to their families and communities to feel safe and return to school.

“UNICEF is delighted that the girls abducted on 19 February 2018 from a school in

Dapchi, Yobe state, northeast Nigeria were returned to their families. According to unconfirmed reports, 105 girls have been returned.

“We are pleased to see that the girls are back in the safe environment of their families.

“UNICEF is also working with civil society organizations to ensure that each girl receives individual attention – from medical treatment to psychosocial support.

“Our condolences to the families whose daughters could not come home. As we await

“We are grateful for the efforts of all parties in ensuring safe return of the girls to their families.

“UNICEF reiterates that schools should be safe spaces, and protected at all times.

Since the start of the insurgency in 2009, over 2,295 teachers have been killed and

19,000 displaced, and almost 1,400 schools destroyed