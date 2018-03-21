Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to develop youths’ skills

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has promised continuous commitment to develop the youths through skills in Enugu State.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with youths in Nsukka recently, representative of the the governor, Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Enugu, Joseph Udedi, disclosed that 500 youths will be trained in various skills in April 2018.

He said 300 youths were trained and empowered in February by the state in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, in fabrication and metal work.

The commissioner informed the youths that the ministry in partnership with a private organization had trained more than 1000 youths in farming, craft making, hotel management, cosmetology and catering.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had achieved so much in sports, noting that in 2016, Rangers won the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, after 32 years of trophy drought.

“We are in collaboration with the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu who organised football, athletics and basketball championship in Enugu.

“At the final of the championship on Feb. 18, former Super Eagles’ player, Kanu Nwankwo took four players to Europe for professional football,” he said.