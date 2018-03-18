Trojan Launches Deep Cycle Solar AGM

By ADETUTU ADESOJI

Trojan Battery Company Limited, in collaboration with their Nigerian partners and master distributor, Eauxwell Nigeria Limited, has launched a new range of maintenance-free, true deep-cycle absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries into the Nigerian market. The range is specifically designed for solar and other renewable energy applications and among these are the SAGM 06 315 and SAGM 12 205.

The new line of deep-cycle AGM batteries is engineered with advanced technologies for high cycle life, optimum performance and rugged durability which is a necessity in the Nigerian power landscape. It delivers reliable power and maintains high capacity throughout its cycle life with no water required, unlike typical VRLA batteries.

These batteries are available in the deep-cycle battery sixes that are most commonly used for alternative power sources in Nigeria, ranging from 6V to 12V models and are suitable for use in several applications.

Speaking on the durability of the new deep-cycle AGM batteries, Trojan director of new market development, Mr Ganesh Balasubramanian confirmed that Trojan Solar AGM batteries have been tested over the years with a life span of eight years.