Transport workers endorse Ugwuanyi for 2nd term

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ROAD transport workers in Enugu State under the aegis of National Union of Road Transport Workers have unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for re-election in 2019 for his administration’s giant development strides in the state with the limited resources at its disposal.

The road transport workers, who gave the endorsement during a solidarity rally organized by the union tagged: “One good term deserves another” held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for “the unprecedented good governance he has brought to bear in the lives of the good people of Enugu State”.

In an address presented by the state chairman of the union, Chief Mathew Asogwa, the transport workers added that, “the governor in spite of the daunting economic reality in the country and lean resources of Enugu State has so far recorded tremendous feat in roads construction and rehabilitation both in urban and rural areas, which they said elongates the life of their vehicles.

“Our endorsement of Gov. Ugwuanyi for re-election was because of his positive impacts and prompt payment of salaries of all civil servants in the state.”