My target now is to set an unbreakable record in powerlifting, Paralympian says

A Paralympic gold medalist, Paul Kehinde, says his target at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast is to set a record that will stay unbroken for about a decade.

Kehinde, who is the current Paralympics and world record holder in the men’s para-powerlifting -65kg category, said he would redouble his efforts to achieve his aim.

“With the help of God and the encouragement and training by my coach, Are Feyisetan, I have been able to do the country proud in para-powerlifting.

“The newly-renovated gym and support from the Sports Ministry have also impacted positively on my preparations for the Games.

“My target in this sport now is to set a record that will be unbreakable in the next 10 or 20 years to come and I believe that with determination and the help of God, I will achieve it,” he said in Lagos on Monday.

Kehinde is among the six athletes who will represent the country in the para-powerlifting event of the Games holding from April 4 to April 15 in Gold Coast.

Kehinde won the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and also won gold at the 2016 Paralympics after smashing the world record twice with a lift of 220kg.

At the IPC Powerlifting World Championships held in Mexico in 2017, Kehinde broke his own record of 220kg with a lift of 220.5kg.

Kehinde went further to break his own world record of 220.5kg at the 2018 9th Fazza World Cup held in Dubai in Februrary with a lift of 221kg.(NAN)