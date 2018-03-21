Supplementary measles immunisation begins in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The Federal Ministry of Health has begun supplementary immunization against measles in Imo State.Speaking during a media sensitization campaign against measles in Owerri Wednesday, Mr. David Onyemuche Anya, Immunisation Officer, Ministry of Health, Imo State, described routine immunisation exercises as one of the easiest and cheapest ways to prevent measles infection.

He said that the reason for the introduction of supplementary immunisation was to completely eliminate measles.

Anya warned that, measles kill easily and that routine immunisation is the cheapest and easiest way to prevent it.

He said: “As a result of dangerous effects of measles, we introduced a supplementary immunisation programme.

“In order to eliminate measles completely, we decided to set aside a period for every child between nine months and 59 months to be immunised, irrespective of whether the child had been immuised earlier or not.

“Measles is a viral infection that spreads easily and the best thing is to prevent it. The problem is not the measles but the complications that arise from the measles infection.

“We call on the media to assist in disseminating this information properly so that the people will be aware of the measles vaccine and the need for them to take their children to get immunised.”