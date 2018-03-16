Benue killings: I wept when I saw you weeping, says Pastor Adeboye

BY PETER DURU, MAKURDI

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Paster Enoch Adeboye has called for a halt to the mindless killings in Benue state and parts of the country.

The cleric spoke Friday, when he in the company of his wife visited Benue to console and pray for the government and people of the state over the killings by suspected herdsmen in the state.

Addressing the gathering before going into prayers, Pastor Adeboye explained that he did not visit the state much earlier before the President visited so as not to leave room for suspicion in the minds of politicians.

He said, “Benue state is very very close to my heart, I had felt every pain you people felt and I wept when I saw you weeping. But of course no man of God will see a mass burial anywhere and not feel the pains of the people affected.

“We want these killings to stop. Happily we know someone who can stop it, He is the Almighty God, He does not fail nor compromise, He is the God of all. We will continue to call on Him to fight this battle and you can be assured that victory will be certain.”

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom had lamented that the incursions of herdsmen into the state, apart from leading to the deaths of many, had created a huge humanitarian crisis in the state.

He appealed to the church to sustain prayers for the government and people of the state given the enormous challenge the crisis posed to the wellbeing of the people of the state.

Ortom said, “the crisis has turned Benue state into a huge refuge and IDPs camp. With well over 180,000 persons displaced and housed in 9 camps in the state in a crisis that had affected 16 out of the 23 local government areas of the state leaving my government overwhelmed. But we know that there is nothing to hard for our God to do in the face of difficulties.”