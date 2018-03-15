Star showdown as Lilian Afegbai’s ‘Bound’ premieres

By Rotimi Agbana



It was a criss-cross of glamour showdown at the premiere of Lilian Afegbai’s first produced movie ‘Bound’, which recently held at IMAX cinemas, Lekki as celebrities including Don Jazzy, AY, Uche Jombo, Ini Dima-Okoje, Layole Oyatogun, Annie Idibia, Mimi Onolaja, Eyinna Nwigwe, Ireti Doyle, Adunni Ade, and many more, stormed the premiere gorgeously clad in radiant looking apparels like it was a fashion contest.

The movie, ‘Bound’ which was directed by Frank Rajah and produced by former Big Brother Africa housemate, model, TV Presenter and Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, would be showing in cinemas around the country from March 16th, 2018.

Starring Nollywood thespian, Rita Dominic, alongside Ayinna Nwigwe, Lilian Afegbai, Prince Nwafor, Joyce Kalu, Nicole Banna, others, ‘Bound’ which is Lilian’s first self produced film, talks marital/relationship crisis, love, patience, tolerance and other important topics which are major factors that help in preventing marital/relationship crisis.