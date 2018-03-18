Spain round on referee after rugby World Cup qualifier loss

Spain failed to secure automatic qualification for the 2019 rugby World Cup on Sunday, losing to Belgium with their players rounding on the referee who had to be escorted off the pitch.

A second guaranteed appearance in the rugby showpiece was within Spain’s reach as they had routed Belgium at home earlier in the European group phase.

But an 18-10 loss Sunday in a match they had to win, meant Romania and not the Spanish Lions secured direct passage to the finals in Japan.

Spain still have a chance of qualifying through the play-offs.