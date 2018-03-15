Mo Farah to play for England

Sir Mo Farah has today announced he will play for England in this year’s eagerly anticipated Soccer Aid for Unicef match on ITV.

Set to take centre stage at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June, four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah will play for his home nation and be on the opposing side of his good friend, and fellow Olympian, Usain Bolt.

100 per cent of all public donations will go towards supporting the work protecting children in the UK and globally.

The international friendly takes place just four days before the World Cup in Russia begins,’’ ITV reports.