Senate gives c’ttee one week to screen 4 MPC members, CBN dep gov

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— THE Senate has mandated its Committee on Banking and other Financial Institutions to screen nominees for appointment as members of the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, within the next one week.

The committee is led by Senator Rafiu Ibrahim (APC, Kwara South).

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who gave the directive, following an executive communication that the members be screened and subsequently confirmed, asked the committee to carry out the assignment and report back at plenary in the next one week.

The resolution of the Senate followed the communication by Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North).

Presenting it, Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’allah (APC, Kebbi South), said: “That the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President, C-in-C, on the confirmation of the nomination of the following persons for appointment as members of the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the Central Bank of Nigeria in accordance with the provisions of Section 12(1)(4) of the CBN Act, 2007.”

Those to be screened as MPC board members are Professor Adeola Festus Adenikinju; Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi; Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa and Dr. Asheikh Maidugu.

Senator Na’ Allah also said “ that the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C on the confirmation of the nomination of Mrs. Aishah Ahmad for appointment as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1)(2) of the CBN Act, 2007.”