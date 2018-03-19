Segun Arinze apologises to Doren Hospital

Lagos—Veteran actor, Segun Arinze has withdrawn the derogatory remarks against Doren Hospital, Ajah, and apologised accordingly.

Arinze, who apologised to management of the hospital and Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, AGPMPN, at a truce meeting brokered by Mr. Paul Adams and Dr. S.T. Akintade, chairman, AGPMPN, Lagos State branch weekend, noted that his earlier comments on his facebook page were based on his perception.

Arinze said he didn’t know that the purported patient in the car parked at the entrance of the hospital was electrocuted, adding that he thought he was a victim of a ghastly road accident who was denied medical attention by Doren Hospital.

He however, said he knew better after he had been properly briefed by chairman of AGPMPN and Chief Medical Director of Doren Specialist Hospital, Dr. Essien Ekong, who explained with evidence, provided by CCTV that the patient was brought in dead, having been electrocuted.

Arinze had maligned the hospital, accusing it of negligence, insensitivity and professional shortcomings on his facebook page.

Others at the meeting held at the state secretariat of AGPMPN included; Drs. Michael Abba and Clement Edobor, chairman and secaretary respectively of AGPMPN, Eti-osa zone, Mr Nduaka Uwaezuoke and Dr. Daniyan.