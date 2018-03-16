‘I am confident your second term‘ll be better than your first term’

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the second term swearing in billed for tomorrow in Awka, Anambra state capital, Chief Emeka Joseph, on Friday predicted the second term administration of Governor Willie Obiano.

The CEO of CAN Construction Ltd in a press release issued newsmen said that Governor Obiano will perform better in his second term than his first term.

Describing Obiano as a hardworking Governor, Chief Emeka opined that Governor Obiano has created positive impact in the growth and development of Ndi –Anambra.

In his words, “Obiano has truly justified the confidence reposed in him by Ndi-Anambra in his first term in office, I am confident that the Governor’s second term will be better than his first term.

“Your style of governance is commendable and worthy of emulation. If your democratic style is replicated in the whole States, Nigeria no doubt would become a reference point for good governance in the whole world”, he said.

He urged Ndi-Anambra to continue to support the Governor for the actualization of his good agenda.