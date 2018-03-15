SARS officer kills livestock seller

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—A Police officer with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, on Tuesday evening allegedly killed the Manager of BB Umar Livestock, Ibrahim Ali, also known as Mbaba, in Ganaja village, in the metropolis of Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

It was gathered that trouble started when a mob allegedly seized the motorcycle of a SARS officer after he hit a young girl.

An eyewitness said residents of the area had appealed to the officer to take the girl to the hospital for treatment, but he decided to call his other SARS operatives.

The matter degenerated when SARS officers arrived to support their colleague. The residents insisted the girl must be conveyed to the hospital by the SARS officer that hit her.

In the ensuing argument, one of the SARS officers went into their Hilux van, took out a gun and started shooting into the air to scare the mob, but a bullet allegedly hit Mbaba who was standing in front of his shop.

The death of the manager further infuriated the locals, leading to a commotion.

It took the efforts of more security personnel to calm frayed nerves, while the Police took the corpse to their headquarters.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Aya Williams, who confirmed the killing, said investigation has been opened on the case.

Meanwhile, the state government has vowed that the killer of Mbaba will be brought to book.

Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd), lamented the death and assured the protesters that justice will be done.

The state House of Assembly also called on the Police to investigate the matter.