Rohr delights as Ebuehi returns

ADO Den Haag defender Tyronne Ebuehi is back in training with his Dutch side few days after he was feared out of Nigeria’s upcoming friendly games against Poland and Serbia respectively.

In a video posted by the club, which was watched by, Ebuehi who made his international bow for Nigeria against Argentina in a pre World Cup friendly which Nigeria won 4-2 was sighted among the players in training.

His return to training will no doubt delight coach of the senior national team of Nigeria Gernot Rohr, as the defender was feared out of Nigeria’s upcoming international engagements after limping out of his team 2-0 loss against NAC Breda with a groin injury.

The defender who shunned the chance to play for the Netherlands in preference for Nigeria has been ever present for the modest Dutch side this season, and his progress has already earned him a move to Portuguese side Benfica.