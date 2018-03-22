Reps move to suspend another member

ABUJA— House of Representatives, yesterday, moved against one of its members, Johnson Agbonayinma (Edo-APC) over his comments on the amendment of Electoral Act.

Agbonayinma had in an interview he granted to Channels Television said the National Assembly did not follow due process in the controversial amendments.

Moving a point of order, Awaji Abiante drew the attention of the House to the comments made by his colleague.

He said Agbonayinma abused his office by dragging the House to disrepute.

Also contributing, Daniel Asuquo (Cross-River- PDP) suggested that Agbonayinma be given the same treatment as former chairman of the appropriations committee, who just resumed from suspension.

He said: “He should be suspended just like one of our member who just returned from sabbatical.”

In his ruling, Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, said the National Assembly had followed the same procedures in amending the electoral act over the years, even before Agbonayinma became a legislator and saw no reason he would allege that due process was not followed.

“I don’t think he can school us on parliamentary procedures,’’ Dogara said.

The matter was referred to the committee on ethics and privileges to investigate and ascertain whether the allegations were true or not.

If successful, Agbonayinma will be the second member to be suspended by the House since 2015.

The first was Abdulmumin Jibrin who was suspended for exposing budget padding scandal in the house.