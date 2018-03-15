Breaking News
Translate

Reps accuse NIMASA of under-ulitizing N42bn capital project vote

On 12:08 amIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

By Godfrey Bivbere & Godwin Oritse

lagos—The House Committee on Maritime Education, Safety and Administration yesterday, accused  management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA of under utilizing N42 billion approved for its capital projects in 2017

Speaking during its oversight function at the agency’s headquarters in Apapa, Lagos , the seven-man committee led by its Chairman, Umaru Bago Mohammed, frowned at the fact that  the apex maritime regulatory agency only  utilized N5 billion, out of the  approved fund.

House of Representatives

Mohammed therefore  threatened to slash the agency’s allocation to N5 billion in the next budget except it improved  on the utilization of the fund. He  however, commended the  agency for responding positively to the committee’s  queries on  staff welfare

According to him, “It is not right that we approve funds for you and you do not spend it. If you do not spend your money on capital projects, we will gave you less in the next budget.

“So, we have promised as a committee and as   parliament, that anybody we give resources to spend and refuses to spend, will be given  the percentage of what they have spent  the previous year, in the next appropriation.”

Responding, the Director General of NIMASA,  Dakuku Peterside, explained that the management recently  promoted over 800 staff,  in its bid to motive them to achieve its set goals. Peterside also disclosed said that the agency had sent 289 cadets for training abroad, as part of the National Seafarers Development Programme, NSDP.  On the issue of capital projects, he assured that the agency would work towards  improving  spending in that direction.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.