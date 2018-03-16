Rep urges NDDC to complete critical infrastructural projects in Warri

By jeremiah Urowayino

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in House of Representatives Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has called the attention of the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Nsima Ekere to the Koko-Ogheye Road Project, Ogheye Shoreline Protection and Ugborodo Shoreline project among other projects that has been abandon by the commission, noting that the projects are important to the people of South- South region and the Nation at large.

The Lawmaker in a statement stated that “Eight years after the ground breaking ceremony of the Koko-Ogheye Road, budgetary allocation of the Shorelines Protection, in 2010, respectively, only about 6KM work has been completed of the 16.35km contract awarded to Levant Construction Limited and skeletal work on the Shorelines by an indigenous contractors have been done.

The statement read, “The importance of the Koko-Ogheye Road Project should not be overlooked considering the strategic linkages the road offers: not only in connecting the coastal communities around its axis but traverses along the nation’s most important Fishing Terminal and also capable of reducing the travelling hours from the Eastern part of the country to Lagos.

“The NDDC, has politicised their respective mandates over the region and deviated from adhering to the purpose for which the interventionist agencies was set up to accomplish. ‘it is shameful and bewildering to come to terms with the perennial neglect of our projects – a scenario which is totally unacceptable to the people especially the coastal communities and should also prick government’s conscience to ensure that these important Road projects are given speedy and expeditious completion.

“The execution of the projects had been sloppy. Given the rate of work done so far, it will take about 33years for the road to be completed while the completion of the Shorelines may take another century”.