Release of 101 Dapchi school-girls reassuring – ACF

By Maharazu Ahmed

Kaduna – The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Wednesday described the release of the abducted Dapchi school girls as a reassuring development and commended the Federal Government for the effort.

Muhammad Ibrahim, ACF National Publicity Secretary, said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the organisation received the “good news’’ with immense happiness.

NAN reports that the Federal Government in the latest update on the issue said 101 girls released by the insurgents have been documented.

“ACF therefore commends the Federal Government for its commitment and determination to the rescue and release of the Dapchi girls.

“The release of the Dapchi girls has certainly gladdened the hearts of the affected parents, relations, the Yobe State Government and other Nigerians,’’ it said.

The statement added: “ACF therefore urges the Federal Government to immediately provide necessary medical facilities and other psychological therapy for the traumatized girls and also unite them with their parents.’’

The ACF also commended the efforts of the Military and other security agencies for their professionalism in collaboration with other international humanitarian organizations on the release of the girls.

It called on the military and other security agencies to sustain the synergy and fast track the search and rescue of the remaining Chibok school-girls kidnapped four years ago.

“ACF wishes to appeal to the intelligence community and the security agencies to do everything humanly possible to avoid a repeat of such ugly incidences,’’ the ACF stressed. (NAN)