Reekado Banks declares he’s celibate

By iyabo aina

One of the hardworking stars of Don Jazzy’s record label Reekado Banks has announced he is celibate.

Recall that being celibate means not engaging in sexual activity, especially because you have made a religious promise not to.

The Mavin star made the announcement on his Twitter page, saying he had been celibate for complete nine days and deserves an applause.

His celibacy or sexual abstinence as announced by him however came with no reasons, but from the look of things, the singer might not be able to last another nine days before breaking his celibacy.

Also recall that the 24 year-old Reekado who has been linked romantically to a number of pretty ladies is one of Nigeria’s artistes with no baby mama at the moment.