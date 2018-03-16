Rare Edge media storm Ibadan for historical record breaking movie

Producers of television shows; ”Aajiirebi”, ”Awon Aladun De”, ”Family First” and ”Akoni Obinrin” Rare Edge, is currently on location to produce another ground breaking television show titled ”Borokini”.

The Telenovela production parades an amalgam of sterling performers like Taiwo Ibikunle, Tunde Oladimeji, Jaiye Kuti, Bimbo Oshin, Akin Lewis, Antar Laniyan, Alex Osifo, Ebun Oloyede ,Yemi Solade among others.

Borokini according to the producer captures the story of three elite friends and business partners who go through different journeys and travails in their families, careers and aspirations.

Borokini according to report is a masterfully told story of Laolu, an extremely ambitious industrialist who wants to be king of his home-town at all costs.

The movie is also said to be filled with various dramas of romance, intrigues, betrayal and above all murder as each character tried to survive in the labyrinth of chaos which characterize the typical life of the upper-class elites. The ingredient of the movie storyline such as crime, romance, glamour, power play and intrigue is believed to ensure that the audience have fun and learn few things during its broadcast run.