Pro-Boxing: Joshua predicts Round 8 knock-out for Parker

WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has predicted he will stop WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker before round eight in their unification bout billed for Cardiff Wales on March 31. “Joseph Parker is dedicated,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“He’s going to come 50% better than I’ve ever seen him before. But what I’ve learned is that boxing is simplified when you incorporate your feet. Even though it’s a game of punching people, your feet get you in and out of the way. So if I can transform what I’ve worked on in the gym for the last 10 to 11 weeks into the ring then hopefully I can get him out of there between six and eight.”

Parker arrived in the UK yesterday. Parker, unbeaten in 24 professional fights, has been training in Las Vegas alongside trainer Kevin Barry. Having now landed in the capital, the New Zealand fighter will go through his final preparations ahead of the Principality Stadium showdown. Parker is fully aware of the opportunity on offer but insisted he is not looking past Joshua. ‘No, we haven’t planned anything yet,’ Parker said. ‘All our eyes are focused on Anthony Joshua; all these other heavyweights can talk to us after this fight.’