Police kill suspected kidnapper in Edo

The Police in Edo have on Wednesday shot dead a suspected kidnap kingpin.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Johnson Kokumo, disclosed this to newsmen in Benin.

Kokumo said the suspect was shot by officers of the command in the early hours of Wednesday at the Ugbo area of the state, having trailed him since Tuesday.

He said that on Tuesday, a distressed call from the area informed the police of the kidnap of one Mr Odion in front of his house.

He said the command immediately set a machinery in motion which led to the trailing of the four members of the kidnap gang.

He further said when the suspects noticed they were been trailed by the police, they engaged in a gun battle with the men of the force, which led to the killing of one of them.

The commissioner said the other three suspects escaped and the police were non trailing them.

He also disclosed that one cut-to-size short gun was recovered from the deceased suspect.

Narrating his ordeal, the rescued victim said he was about entering his compound on Sapele road on that fateful day when he was accosted by the suspects bearing various dangerous weapons and ordered him to enter their vehicle.

He said on seeing their weapons he complied and was immediately dispossessed of his valuables including his ATM card and cell phones, and was taken to an unknown destination.

He said he was held to ransom until he was rescued by policemen on Wednesday morning.