Police arrest 9 suspected kidnappers in Taraba

Jalingo – The Commissioner of Police in Taraba, Mr David Akinremi, on Tuesday in Jalingo announced the arrest of nine persons suspected to be kidnappers.



Akinremi told newsmen that the command’s anti-kidnapping team had, on Feb. 22, arrested Jibrin Buba, Suleiman Ahmadu, Haruna Abdullahi and Usman Mohammed for threatening to abduct one Abdullahi Ahmadu.

“The suspects threatened to abduct Abdullahi Ahmadu if he failed to keep the sum of N500,000 for them at a location in Ardo-kola town.

“The sum of N70,000, being part of the ransom paid to the gang, was recovered from the suspects who confessed to committing the offence. They also confessed to being responsible for other kidnapping incidences in the area,” he said.

Akinremi said that the command also arrested two other suspects – Ali Usman and Babaji Mohammed – on March 9, after they called one Alhaji Garba Mohammed of Tella town, on phone, and compelled him to pay to a ransom of N300,000 or risk being kidnapped.

He said that the victim reluctantly agreed to pay the amount, but when the kidnappers went to collect the money, the police, acting on a tip off, arrested them.

The Police boss said that another kidnapping gang, led by one Hassan Adamu and Ibrahim, along with eight others now at large, on March 1, stormed the residence of Alhaji Fila Hussaini in Sunkani town, where they grabbed one Sunday Husseini at gunpoint, and whisked him away.

“The Police trailed the kidnappers, arrested them and recovered a locally made revolver pistol in their possession,” he said.

He said that the State Intelligence Bureau, on March 10, raided a criminal hideout in Gassol area and arrested one Khalidu Bello.

According to him, Bello had called one Emeka Okonkwo of Magami Ward in Jalingo, and threatened to kidnap him if he failed to pay him N2 million within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the command, Mr David Misal, has told newsmen that 15 persons were nabbed on Tuesday, March 20, over alleged involvement in armed robbery, burglary and theft.

Misal told newsmen on Tuesday in Jalingo that 13 of the suspects, led by one Usman Bello, were arrested on March 10, for conspiring and breaking into a boutique in Jalingo, owned by one Mercy Buba.

“Further investigation revealed that the syndicate had broken into four shops at Mile 6, NTA and stadium areas in Jalingo over the last three months,” he said.

The Police spokesman said that one Abdulrahman Ahmed was also arrested on March 11 for stealing a motorcycle, while another suspect, Nazibi Dayabu, was arrested on March 14 for car snatching.

He said that all suspects would be charged to court after investigation. (NAN)