Plateau monarch weeps over herdsmen’s attacks

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—THE District Head of Dong, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Adagwom Azi Nyam, Wednesday openly wept before a group of women who visited his palace to comfort the community’s women displaced by recent attacks by herdsmen.

The District Head accused some security operatives of working with herdsmen to destroy their farmlands following report that soldiers used their van to carry cows to the community sacked by herdsmen, lamenting that until recently the herdsmen and natives were living in peace.

However, Operation Safe Haven’s spokesman, Major Adam Umar, refuted the claim, saying “we don’t use our vehicles to do any other thing apart from operational activities.

“There is military activity going on there. We have our checkpoints, our guard locations, our men that are carrying out patrol day and night to ensure that civil disturbances that took place a few days ago are not repeated.”

Contacted, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, told Vanguard on phone: “Let me make a few calls; I will call you back.”

He had not done so at press time.