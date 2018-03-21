Photos: Some of the released Dapchi school girls

Boko Haram Islamists who kidnapped 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, northeast Nigeria, just over a month ago have so far returned 101 of the students to the town, the government said on Wednesday.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the girls were released “unconditionally”. “No money changed hands,” he told reporters in the capital, Abuja.

He added: “As of now, the number (of Dapchi school girls confirmed to have been released) has increased to 101.”