Breaking News
Translate

Obiano summits list of proposed commissioners to state house of assembly

On 9:18 pmIn News, Photos by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has submitted 19 names of his proposed commissioners to the state’s house of assembly for confirmation.

See list below:

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.