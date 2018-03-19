Perish the thought of staying beyond 2019, PDP tells Buhari, APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the thought of staying in the Presidency beyond 2019, saying they have been rejected by Nigerians.



The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday, said the President already knows he has failed adding that such accounts for his inability to make up his mind yet on whether or not he would seek a second term in office.

The party said President Buhari’s media adviser, Femi Adesina, only confirmed the obvious when he announced the apprehensions being entertained by the President over the 2019 race, adding that he, (President Buhari) must have appropriately assessed and rated his stewardship as a failure.

“It is instructive to note that the Presidency’s comment is coming after the intimidating PDP mega rally in Dutse, Jigawa state, which sent a clear signal to President Buhari and the APC.

“If President Buhari had done well in office; if his government had not wrecked our economy; if his government had not damaged our national unity, resulting in the daily bloodletting in our country; if his administration had not betrayed the people and failed in delivering even the littlest of his campaign promises, President Buhari would not be afraid of any opponent ahead of elections as stated by his media aide.

“From Mr. Adesina’s comment, it is clear that the President is fully aware that he has become grossly unpopular and cannot command any electoral value. Both the President and his party must therefore instruct themselves appropriately and completely bury the thought of staying in office beyond May 2019.

“We charge the APC and the President to note that its resort to sponsoring fifth columnists on smear campaigns against our repositioned and reinvigorated party has become of no effect as our members and supporters in all the states and the six geo-political zones across the nation are now, more than ever before, firmly united under the new leadership of the party to vanquish the APC in the 2019 general elections,” the statement read in part.