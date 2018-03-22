PDP drags APC, INEC to UN over alleged plot to rig 2019 polls

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA— Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has elicited the intervention of United Nations, UN, to nip in the bud what it described as subtle plot by ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to rig the 2019 general elections.

The party said the plot, if not checked, would deprive the nation of a credible, free and fair elections.

National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who made the request, yesterday, while playing host to a delegation of United Nations, led by Mohammed Ibn Chambas, said the PDP had lost confidence in the ability of INEC to conduct credible polls, warning that Nigerians would resist any attempt to impose an unpopular government.

While decrying for the umpteenth time alleged manipulation of the voter register by the electoral umpire, Secondus also drew the attention of the UN to the mindless killings going on in the country, stressing that same could be part of grand design to prevent some eligible voters from casting their votes in 2019.

He said: “INEC has not lived up to expectation. It should come out in clear terms and be seen as an umpire. Since they took over, a lot of issues have trailed their conduct of elections.

“We don’t have confidence in the leadership of INEC. There are no perfect elections anywhere in the world but there are glaring issues of concern.

Earlier in his remarks, Chambas said the delegation was at the party’s secretariat to get a feel of PDP’s readiness for the polls vis-à-vis its observation of the electoral process ahead of the polls.

While expressing UN support for the Gender Equality Bill and Not-too-Young-to-Run Bill, Chambas tasked the party to do its part in ensuring the conduct of credible elections in 2019.

“There should be a code of conduct to be signed by the political parties, which will focus on policies and agenda and not on hate speeches,” he said.