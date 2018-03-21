Panic in Olusosun dumpsite over environmental hazards

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

lagos—Fear has grip residents around the Olusosun dumpsite, in Ojota area of Lagos State following raging fire at the site, posing health hazards to citizenry.

This came as the state government shut down the dumpsite and relocated further operations to Epe and Badagry landfill sites.

One of the residents, Mr. Akinjide Alao, who spoke with Vanguard yesterday, said, “We now sleep with one eye open because the situation could snowball into inferno in the middle of the night and we do not want to be caught According to him the fire which broke out last Wednesday, had continued creating daily panic among residents and motorists.

Another resident, Mrs. Grace Bassey, said, “My family and I are making preparation to move anytime from now to our elder brother’s house in Surulere and return when the danger is over.”

The thick smoke from the site has continued to billow to the sky even with the presence of the state Fire Service deployed to the site.

The site unhealthy for operation — Ambode

Meantime, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, while addressing scavengers and other workers at the site during an inspection of the site justified the decision of the state government to shut the dumpsite, saying the location of the facility was no longer healthy both for trading activities and residents living in the neighborhood.

Ambode, said aside the negative health implication of the site to the people, the structure of the facility was also risky and susceptible to all forms of hazards.

The Governor, who was visiting the site for the second time since the fire outbreak, said though it was gratifying that there was no casualty, the closure of the site became necessary owing to the need to forestall future occurrence and protect the health of residents.

“You see what happened is not as if anybody put fire there. It is the refuse dumped there as well as the gas coming from underground and the hot sun which was around 36 to 38 degrees that caused the fire. We thank God nothing bad happened to those living there and around the neighborhood,” he added.