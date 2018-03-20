Okowa deserves second term—DELSU-JAC

Following the contributions of the Delta State Governor to the advancement of education in the state, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, National Association Academic Technologists, NAAT and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka chapters, have thrown their weight behind the second term bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The unions, which is under the aegis of Joint Action Committee, JAC, stated this in Abraka during its congress, following the suspension of the three months and 10 days nationwide strike embarked upon by the national body of JAC in December, 2017

Speaking on behalf of JAC, the SSANU-DELSU Chairman, Comrade Monday Izu, said that following its earlier demand to the state government before the strike commenced, the governor approved that the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Demonstration School and staff be retained by the university as staff.

While explaining the rationale behind the governor’s second term endorsement by the unions, Izu stated : ” This is what we have been asking from previous government of the state but to no avail until Governor Okowa came to save us.

The SSANU chairman disclosed that in addition to returning all the teachers’ to secondary schools to retain their positions as staff of the university, the governor has also approved that ” Our promotion arrears for 2014 and 2015 will be paid by the state government in six installments.”

Izu appealed to the state governor to expedite actions towards the payment of the arrears with a view to ensuring that the actual payment commenced, even as he begged that the 2016 arrears which he (Okowa) had directed the university to pay should be rescinded as they (unions) have only one father which is he (Governor Okowa).

The chairman claimed that its appeal was borne out of the union’s belief that the university would not be able to meet up with this responsibility and in order to avoid delay as well as the union and the university engaging in a collision course in the nearest future, the appeal became imperative.

Izu said, inter-alia : ” We know and are convinced that the university will not be able to pay the 2016 arrears and that will lead to another crisis in the near future, so; we beg the governor to take this responsibility.”