Ogboru not imposed as APC governorship candidate — Omolu

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Tony Omolu, yesterday, denied reports that Chief Great Ogboru was seeking for an automatic ticket from the party ahead of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Omolu, a 2015 Labour Party candidate for Ukwuani constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, also stressed that Ogboru, rumoured to be interested in the Delta State governorship race, “has consistently made a case for an all-inclusive, credible and transparent intra-party election to choose the best among the governorship aspirants across the state.”

Speaking to newsmen Thursday at Ughelli, he said: “Ogboru has always emerged as the party’s candidate, has never been imposed and has never been under any illusion that there won’t be primaries to select the party’s governorship candidate in Delta State APC.

“Chief Ogboru has always presented himself for primaries since 2003 and if for obvious reasons the other aspirants decide to step down, thereby making him the only remaining aspirant and leaving the parties no choice than to adopt him as their candidate, there is little anybody can do.

“This clearly cannot be his fault and shouldn’t be a basis to denigrate Chief Ogboru.

“So I am completely at a loss over conclusions that Chief Ogboru is seeking an automatic ticket and blackmailing everyone to that effect.

“This type of odd assertion portrays those peddling the notion as very unserious and naive, as the essence of intra-party election is to select the best candidate for inter-party contest based on two approaches— consensus route and voting route.”