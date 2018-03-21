Obaseki commiserates with Bauchi Govt. over Senator Wakili’s passing

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State, over the sudden passing of Senator Ali Wakili.

Senator Wakili, who died at the age of 58, represented Bauchi South Senatorial District, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Senate.

In his condolence message to the Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, Obaseki said, “The Edo State Government commiserates with the people and government of Bauchi State over the death of Senator Ali Wakili, who until his death, represented the state in the National Assembly.”

He added, “The outpouring of goodwill messages from Nigerians across the country, since Senator Wakili’s death, is a testimony to the kind of life he led while on earth.”

Obaseki said that Wakili’s death is a loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, noting, “the death of Wakili at a time the APC needs experienced members to consolidate its popularity across the country, is a great loss as we prepare for the 2019 general elections.”

The Edo State governor further said that the late senator will be greatly missed, as he extended his heartfelt condolences to the good people of Bauchi State.