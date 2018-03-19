NPFL: Kano Pillars draw 1-1 with ‎Tornadoes

‎Kano Pillars Football Club on Monday drew 1-1 draw with Niger Tornadoes in a week 12 match of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League in Kano.

The rescheduled match which was played at the Sani Abacha Stadium was witnessed by large number of spectators as usual.

Niger Tornadoes surprised the hosts with good resilience from the first to the last blast of the referees whistle in Kano.

The visitors put much more pressure on their hosts in the opening minutes, resulting in a goal in the 19th minute of the game through Andrew Ikefe.

Pillars fought back in the second half, forcing the visitors to handle the ball in the six yard box which resulted in a penalty which Junior Lokosa converted in the 81st minute for the equaliser and increase his season tally to 11 goals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pillars fans wildly celebrated the equaliser, after having lost all hopes of their team coming back into the match.

Speaking later, Pillars handler, Ibrahim Musa commended his players for their fighting spirit and thanked the fans for believing in the team even in a difficult match.

Musa also added that his team would work on how to win their next match against Kwara United in Illorin.(NAN)