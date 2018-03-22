Normalcy returns to Anambra community rocked by cult war

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—PEACE has finally returned to Ihiala in Anambra State, after spates of attack by rival cult groups in the town.

According to Nwofor Ikechukwu, the breakthrough in the war against cultism in his community is a product of synergy between the police and Ihiala Progress Union,IPU, which have been working together to end the crisis since its eruption.

He noted that the newly instituted Ihiala Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, under the leadership of Mr Michael Falade, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, threw the joker by introducing a pro-active approach to tackle the hydra-headed problem of cultism in the area.

He said: “The war against cultism, has been very successful. Peace and stability have returned to our community. People are now free to carry out their legitimate businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment from cult groups that swooped on our community.”

He revealed that about 10 suspected cultists terrorising the community had been nabbed by the police.