Nigerian foursome avoid each other in CAF Cup draw

Nigerian challengers Akwa United, Enyimba, Mountain of Fire and Miracles and Plateau United avoided each other in the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs draw made in Cairo on Wednesday.



The format meant there could have been two all-Nigerian ties during a phase which pits Confederation Cup last-32 winners against CAF Champions League last-32 losers.

Twice African champions Enyimba appear the strongest contenders from Nigeria and will face Wits of South Africa with the first leg in Johannesburg.

Akwa meet Al Hilal of Sudan, MFM play Djoliba of Mali and Plateau tackle USM Alger of Algeria in one of the most attractive ties among the 16.

Enyimba are among five former CAF champions seeking to win the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

Three-time champions Raja Casablanca of Morocco drew Zanaco of Zambia and 1973 winners V Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo face CS La Mancha from neighbouring Congo Brazzaville.

CARA of Congo Brazzaville, who conquered Africa in 1974, meet Saint George of Ethiopia and 1998 champions ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast play CR Belouizdad of Algeria.

Welayta Dicha of Ethiopia, who shocked five-time African champions Zamalek of Egypt last Sunday after a penalty shootout, tackle Young Africans of Tanzania in an east African affair.

Another east African hopeful, Gor Mahia of Kenya, were paired with 2017 Confederation Cup runners-up SuperSport United of South Africa.

Draw

Zanaco (ZAM) v Raja Casablanca (MAR)

V Club (COD) v CS la Mancha (CGO)

Saint George (ETH) v CARA (CGO)

Al Hilal (SUD) v Akwa Utd (NGR)

Gor Mahia (KEN) v SuperSport Utd (RSA)

UD Songo (MOZ) v Al Hilal Obied (SUD)

Plateau Utd (NGR) v USM Alger (ALG)

Wits (RSA) v Enyimba (NGR)

Aduana Stars (GHA) v Fosa Juniors (MAD)

Young Africans (TAN) v Welayta Dicha (ETH)

Generation Foot (SEN) v Renaissance Berkane (MAR)

Mounana (GAB) v Al Masry (EGY)

ASEC Mimosas (CIV) v CR Belouizdad (ALG)

Williamsville (CIV) v Deportivo Niefang (GEQ)

Mountain of Fire and Miracles (NGR) v Djoliba (MLI)

Rayon Sports (RWA) v Costa do Sol (MOZ)

First legs: April 6-8, second: April 17-18

Note: winners qualify for group phase