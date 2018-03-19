NASD set to boost investment in enterprises with new portal

By Nkiruka Nnorom

NASD OTC Plc has reiterated its commitment to leverage on its soon to be launched enterprise portal, the NASD Enterprise Portal (NASDeP) to boost investment in small enterprises in Nigeria.

The portal, which will be formally launched next month, is designed to address the information gap on start-ups and other growth enterprises and also provides a central database of private investment opportunities and investor pools.

The portal presents structured information on performance, operations and investment opportunities in growth and value enterprises to enable investors, especially private equities, make appropriate investment decisions.

Presenting the finance option at an interactive session with Fate Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that promotes business and entrepreneurial development among Nigerian youths, Mr. Bola Ajomale, Managing Director/CEO, NASD OTC Plc, said that the portal is a significant step in driving its vision to become the hub of capital formation in West Africa.

He said that the portal upon its launch would be open to due diligence analysts, incubators and investors alike.

According to him, NASDeP is an organised portal where companies can access third stage capital as well as prepare growth enterprises for entry into the public domain.

He said that the portal is a site where companies can benchmark their performance against a pool of other companies and also take advantage of recommendations made on appropriate reporting and governance standards.

“The NASD Enterprise Portal is a critical first contact with a segment of the capital market. It introduces a start-up and small and medium enterprises to a select group of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, licensed capital market operators and per-screened potential investors,” Ajomale stated.

“Through the NASDeP, we provide growth-oriented enterprises with access to patient capital and strategic partnerships,” he added.