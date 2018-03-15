Breaking News
Translate

Naira appreciates to N360.06/$ at I&E

On 11:11 pmIn Business, News by adekunleComments

By Adaeze Okechukwu
The naira Thursday appreciated for the third time this week to N360.06 per dollar,even as the volume of dollars traded in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 121 percent.

Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E dropped further to N360.06 per dollar, yesterday, from N360.25 per dollar on Wednesday, translating to a 19 kobo appreciation for the naira.

The appreciation was triggered by the 121 percent upsurge in the volume of transactions recorded in the I&E window. The window traded $282.97 million yesterday, $154.91 million increase from $128.06 million traded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, naira remained stable at N363 per dollar yesterday in the parallel market.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.