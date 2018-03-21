NAF distances self from fake account

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its attention has been drawn to activities of fraudsters who have created fake official Facebook accounts purportedly belonging to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and NAF Director of Public Relations and Information AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Adesanya, the aim of these unscrupulous elements is to deceive and defraud unsuspecting members of the public with false information claiming such to have come from the Nigerian Air Force.

“It must be stated that neither the CAS nor the NAF Spokesman has any official Facebook account or pages bearing their pictures in uniform or indicating their ranks.

” Members of the public are, therefore, advised to disregard any request for friendship or information arising from any Facebook account or page, with the CAS or NAF Spokesman in uniform or indicating their ranks.

” Public enquiries about the NAF should be addressed to info@airforce.mil.ng.

“Besides, members of the public are free to walk into any NAF Public Relations Office at any time for enquiries,” he said.