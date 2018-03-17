N5.1bn Fraud: EFCC closes case against ex- Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa

By Innocent Anaba

Former Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Warapamo Dudafa, currently facing trial over alleged N5.1 billion fraud before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, through his counsel, Mr. Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, has informed the court of his intention to file a no-vase-submission.

Counsel to the the second defendant in the matter, Mr. Ige Asemudara has also informed the court of his intention to file similar application.

At the resumed trial of Dudafa and Iwejuo Joseph Nna, also known as Taiwo Ebenezer and Olugbenga Isaiah, yesterday, the prosecution counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo told the court of his intention to close its case, after the prosecution had tendered a document which was admitted in evidence.

The prosecution also told the court of its intention to file an amended charge.

Trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris after listening to both parties adjourned further hearing in matter till April 25, 2018, for adoption of written addresses.

In the charge against the defendants, the EFCC alleged that the accused had between June 11, 2013, and June 2015, used different companies to commit the offences.

Some of the companies allegedly used in committing the alleged offences include Seagate Property Development & Investment Limited, Avalon Global Property Development Company Limited and Pluto Property Limited.

Others are Investment Company Limited and Rotate Interlink Services Limited.

The accused were alleged to have concealed proceeds of a crime in the sum of over N5 billion, contrary to the provisions of the money laundering prohibition act, 2012.

The alleged offences are said to be contrary to and punishable under sections 17(a), 18(c), and 27 (3) (c) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004.